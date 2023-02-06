Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.11.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

