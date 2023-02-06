Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $237.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IQVIA

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

