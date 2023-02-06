SafeMoon Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $19.91 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,993,822,586,154 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars.
