Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF stock remained flat at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

