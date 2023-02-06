Royal Bank of Canada Raises Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $50.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 377.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %
MX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 30,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $462.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
