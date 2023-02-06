Robert W. Baird Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

