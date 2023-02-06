Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,359. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

