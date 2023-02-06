Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.47. 1,293,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

