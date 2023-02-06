Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $30,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.13. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.28 and a 12-month high of $223.34.

