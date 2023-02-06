Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 7,270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVW traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 318,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.