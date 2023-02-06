Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,096. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

