Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires Shares of 1,410 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.05. 30,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,854. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50.

