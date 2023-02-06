Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 2,217 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.01. 918,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,891. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

