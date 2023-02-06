Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 2,173 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 1.35% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

