Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 377,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,263,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,202,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 503,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

