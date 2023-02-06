Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBU. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.53 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

