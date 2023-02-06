Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

