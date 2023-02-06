Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

TIP opened at $107.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

