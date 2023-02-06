Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SPHB stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

