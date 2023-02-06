Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9,484.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.89 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

