Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17,025.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $471.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

