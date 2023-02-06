Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

PFE opened at $44.19 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

