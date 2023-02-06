Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 7,211 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period.

XOP opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

