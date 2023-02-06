Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 7,637 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

