Ribbon Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $421,503.56 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $421,503.56 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00426852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.96 or 0.29114581 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00425103 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

