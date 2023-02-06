Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)'s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 41,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after buying an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

