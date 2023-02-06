Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 41,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after buying an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

