Reviewing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% CNFinance -0.25% -0.09% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CNFinance's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CNFinance's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million 6.20 $38.10 million $2.88 6.63 CNFinance $595.31 million 0.23 $10.11 million ($0.01) -203.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats CNFinance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

