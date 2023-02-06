Reviewing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anglo American and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 9 4 0 2.21 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.32 $8.56 billion N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.39 $220.35 million $1.06 0.42

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 74.42% 15.28% 6.24%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Anglo American on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

