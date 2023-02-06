Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 28,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 144,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

