renBTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,551.25 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One renBTC token can now be bought for $24,044.30 or 1.04761893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $86.07 million and approximately $13,551.25 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

