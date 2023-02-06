Reef 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.48 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Reef has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and $18.48 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,411,903,877 coins and its circulating supply is 21,411,955,927 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

