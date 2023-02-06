RAMP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.93 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $41,385.81 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

