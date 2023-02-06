Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $12.18 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $85.97 million and $12.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.58 or 0.01442263 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00037046 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.01709754 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,849,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

