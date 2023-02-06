Quantum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $181,194.97 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.90 and $181,194.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00223406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,036.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.