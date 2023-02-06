Quantum Computing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

