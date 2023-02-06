Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.88 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00012229 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $292.88 million and approximately $94.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.56 or 0.07103373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024405 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,524,206 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

