QITMEER NETWORK Trading 233.9% Higher This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 233.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $385,465.65 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00428264 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.55 or 0.29210905 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00423098 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.76129405 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $268,929.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

