Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $128.57 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $128.57 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49412804 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $31,215,306.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

