ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,513 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 5.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,887,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,512,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

