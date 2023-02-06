Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, hitting €57.48 ($62.48). 1,052,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.73 and its 200 day moving average is €61.09. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.92 ($59.70) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($106.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

