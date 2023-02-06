Poollotto.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,812.84 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $33.54 million and $62,812.84 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $2.88 or 0.00012525 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

