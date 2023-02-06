Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.56.

NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

