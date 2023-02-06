PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

