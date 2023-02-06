Pirate Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $88,346.29 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.51 million and $88,346.29 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00191974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

