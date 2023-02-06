Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.66.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
