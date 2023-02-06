PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 63,134 shares.The stock last traded at $49.76 and had previously closed at $49.79.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.