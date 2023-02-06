Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,196 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up about 0.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

PDM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 262,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,673. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

