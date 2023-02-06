Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,221,000 after buying an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

