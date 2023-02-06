Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

