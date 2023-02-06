Pertento Partners LLP Sells 54,779 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Pertento Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises 3.4% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $206,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 959.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

